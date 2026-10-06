RIYADH: The 38th Technical Consultation among Regional Plant Protection Organizations began in Riyadh on Tuesday, hosted by the National Center for the Prevention and Control of Plant Pests and Animal Diseases. It will continue through Oct. 8, with participation from regional and international organizations and plant health experts. Aymen Al-Ghamdi, the center’s CEO, highlighted Saudi Arabia’s shift from reactive pest management to a proactive approach based on risk management, monitoring, early warning systems and rapid response. He emphasized the need to strengthen pest prevention and response mechanisms to protect plant resources, support sustainable agriculture and enhance food security. International Plant Protection Convention Secretary Enrico Perotti underscored the importance of cooperation and information exchange among Regional Plant Protection Organizations, highlighting their role in translating international directives into regional action. He also stressed the value of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in supporting plant health. The consultation addresses key technical and strategic issues, including developments among Regional Plant Protection Organizations, shared priorities and challenges, and future directions and action plans. The event reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting international and regional efforts to protect plant health and strengthen agricultural sustainability.