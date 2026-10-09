JEDDAH: The Red Sea Museum in Jeddah has launched the “Photographing Distance” exhibition by Argentine artist Matilde Marin in Historic Jeddah, marking its debut in the Kingdom. The exhibition, running until Dec. 31, showcases photography and video installations documenting lighthouses across diverse global locations — including Jeddah and Yanbu — exploring their role in maritime navigation, human memory, and the connection between people and place. Based on the artist’s “Pharus” project initiated in 2005, the artworks frame lighthouses beyond their navigational utility as enduring symbols of guidance and hope. The opening ceremony featured a guided tour by the artist, as well as a discussion session and a musical performance. Linking contemporary art with Red Sea maritime heritage, the event is accompanied by a public program offering film screenings, poetry evenings, creative photography workshops and family activities such as lighthouse model-making. The event forms part of the Museums Commission’s initiatives to enrich the Kingdom’s cultural landscape and foster creative dialogue by hosting international artistic experiences.