Specialized molting facilities provide tailored environments for raptors shedding old feathers

BURAIDAH: Specialized falcon molting facilities across the Qassim region provide tailored environments for raptors shedding old feathers and growing new plumage between March and September, preparing them for the upcoming hunting and competition seasons. Enclosure owners receive falcons after the hunting season, beginning with comprehensive veterinary examinations and a mandatory quarantine of one to 10 days. During isolation, birds receive necessary medical treatment and targeted nutrition to regain weight lost during field activities before entering the main facility. Throughout their stay from five to seven months, falcons remain undisturbed and under continuous 24-hour camera surveillance. Facilities maintain strictly regulated conditions, including temperatures of 25 to 27 degrees Celsius, proper ventilation, sunlight exposure, stringent hygiene, and balanced diets enriched with vitamins. Appetite is closely monitored as a key health indicator. Industry practitioners emphasize that success depends on management expertise rather than bird capacity. Maintaining lower bird density ensures adequate space and stability, while pre-sterilizing enclosures and avoiding the introduction of new birds mid-season help preserve group harmony. Reflecting generations of deeply rooted Saudi heritage, these specialized mews embody the bond between falconers and their birds, providing months of dedicated care until full plumage is restored for field deployment.