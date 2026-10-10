The two ministers discussed the latest regional developments and highlighted de-escalation efforts

RIYADH: Oman’s foreign minister on Saturday condemned the recent Houthi attacks on two Saudi international airports and reaffirmed solidarity with the Kingdom during a phone call with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi expressed his country’s “categorical rejection” of attacks on civilian infrastructure and actions that threaten Saudi Arabia’s security and the safety of its people, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The two ministers also discussed the latest regional developments and highlighted diplomatic efforts to de-escalate and strengthen regional security. The condemnation follows a series of attacks on Saudi airports and civilian facilities amid an escalation of Houthi strikes against the Kingdom. The attacks on Abha and King Khalid international airports on Oct. 6 and 7 killed three people and injured 36, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation. King Khalid International Airport was targeted again on Thursday in two attacks that killed three people, including Saudia pilot Capt. Hamoud Ali Al-Kalthami, and injured several others. The attacks damaged airport facilities and a Saudia aircraft, although operations subsequently resumed. The latest attacks have drawn widespread regional condemnation and prompted retaliatory Saudi-led coalition strikes against Houthi military positions in Yemen.