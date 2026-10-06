Faisal Al-Mejfel arrived in Paris in July to assume his diplomatic duties, which also include serving as nonresident ambassador to Monaco

PARIS: Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to France, Faisal Al-Mejfel, presented his credentials to the French president, Emmanuel Macron, during a reception at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday. The envoy conveyed the Saudi leadership’s greetings to Macron, along with their best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the French Republic, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Al-Mejfel replaced Fahad Alruwaily in the post, and arrived in Paris in July to assume his diplomatic duties, which also include serving as the nonresident ambassador to Monaco. Macron said he wants relations between France and Saudi Arabia to continue to strengthen. The countries signed several energy and investment agreements in August during a state visit to France by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.