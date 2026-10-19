Dr. Maad Al-Saati was among the medical professionals involved in treating those injured in the Oct. 10 attack.

The recent emergency placed him and his colleagues in a medical environment requiring multiple specialties to work together under considerable pressure.

RIYADH: Around 400 medical professionals were mobilized and 25 surgical procedures carried out in the first 10 hours following the attack on King Khalid International Airport, according to a Saudi orthopedic surgeon involved in the emergency response. Dr. Maad Al-Saati, who heads the Orthopedic Surgery Department at Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Hospital in Riyadh, was among the medical professionals involved in treating those injured in the Oct. 10 attack. His medical career spans nearly two decades, with expertise in knee surgery, joint replacement, sports medicine and robotic-assisted procedures. According to his professional profile, he has performed more than 10,000 surgical procedures, including over 5,000 knee replacements. But the recent emergency placed him and his colleagues in a different medical environment, one requiring multiple specialties to work together under considerable pressure. Speaking to Arab News, Al-Saati explained how medical professionals across Riyadh coordinated their efforts following the airport incident. “Under the supervision of the government, represented by the Ministry of Health, the healthcare sector is always prepared for any emergency,” he said. “Since the beginning of the recent events, everyone has been on high alert, including government hospitals and the private healthcare sector.” He said the Ministry of Health had been directly overseeing hospital readiness, while Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group maintained coordination with the ministry and its other hospitals. One of the advantages during the emergency was the group’s existing medical presence at King Khalid International Airport. “The presence of our ambulance teams at King Khalid International Airport, where we operate a medical center, played an important role in providing emergency medical assistance to those injured,” Al-Saati said. The medical center, which operates around the clock, normally provides first aid, emergency treatment and healthcare services to travelers. During the incident, it became part of a wider emergency response involving the group's control center, the Ministry of Health’s Crisis and Disaster Management Center and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority. Patients were transported to several hospitals, including King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz University Hospital at Princess Nourah University, Al-Sahafa Hospital and other facilities within Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group. Al-Saati said that although the situation required an immediate response, medical teams were able to carry out their duties without significant operational difficulties. “Thankfully, we did not face any challenges during the surgical procedures, as everyone reported to the hospital as soon as they heard the news,” he said. “All doctors, medical and nursing staff, and administrative personnel were present. The group provided and facilitated all the necessary resources, including medical personnel, equipment, and supplies required to perform the operations.” In an earlier interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, Al-Saati said the operations involved general, orthopedic and vascular surgery, while other specialists, including neurosurgeons and pediatric surgeons, were also mobilized. For Al-Saati, one of the most important elements of the response was ensuring that each patient received treatment according to the severity of their injuries. “Medical teams were deployed according to the needs of the situation, while patients were triaged into different areas based on the severity of their injuries,” he told Arab News. “Teams were assigned to each area, and all cases were handled with a very high level of professionalism.” Patients with severe injuries required immediate medical intervention, while those with moderate injuries received emergency treatment before undergoing further procedures when necessary. Others with minor injuries were treated and discharged once their conditions were stable. Although the initial emergency response has passed, Al-Saati emphasized that medical care does not end when a patient leaves the operating room. “Some sustained severe injuries, others moderate injuries, and some suffered minor injuries. All patients are receiving the necessary medical care according to their individual treatment plans,” he said. “Some have already been discharged from the hospital, while others remain under treatment.” He also highlighted the Saudi government’s decision to cover treatment for all injured patients, regardless of nationality, including follow-up care after hospital discharge. “It is worth noting that the Saudi government has generously covered the treatment costs of all those injured, regardless of their nationality or medical condition,” he said.