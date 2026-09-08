MADINAH: Governor of Madinah Province Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz stressed Saudi Arabia’s prominent religious standing as the Qibla of Muslims and the birthplace of Islam, as well as its role as a trusted religious authority for Muslims around the world.

The remarks came during his address at a scholarly meeting organized by the Madinah branch of the General Presidency of Islamic Research and Ifta, with several scholars in attendance.

He noted that fatwas issued by the Kingdom’s scholars are based on the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet (peace be upon him), following a moderate, balanced approach that helps promote unity among Muslims.

Prince Salman highlighted the important role of the branch of the general presidency in Madinah, given the city’s religious significance and the responsibility of clarifying Shariah rulings and responding to fatwa inquiries through specialized and highly qualified scholars.

The meeting comes as part of the presidency’s efforts to disseminate Islamic knowledge, deepen Muslims’ understanding of their religion, and strengthen the role of trusted institutional fatwas.

These efforts are particularly important in Madinah, which welcomes visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque from around the world year-round.

They also complement the Kingdom’s efforts to serve the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors and promote moderation and balance.