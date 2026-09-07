BEIRUT: Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Fahd Al-Dosari met the EU’s Ambassador to Lebanon Sandra De Waele at his residence in Beirut on Monday. The two sides looked at various aspects of the current political developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as several issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Meanwhile, Farid Al-Shehri, the director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ branch in the Makkah Region, received on Monday in Jeddah the newly appointed Consul General of Italy Marco Bocchi. The Italian consul expressed his aspiration to strengthen cooperation and joint efforts.