During the weeklong campaign in Nouakchott, a team of volunteer medical workers performed 112 procedures

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief recently concluded a cardiac catheterization project in Mauritania. During the weeklong campaign in Nouakchott, the nation’s capital, a team of volunteer medical workers performed 112 procedures. The project is part of Saudi Arabia’s relief programs to alleviate the suffering of people around the world and promote volunteerism at home. In Yemen, the KSrelief-backed Kidney Dialysis Center in Al-Ghaydah district of Al-Mahra recently treated 160 patients in a single month, including 50 who received scheduled and emergency dialysis sessions. The rest underwent medical examinations and tests. The center is part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian projects to help strengthen Yemen’s health sector. In Gaza, KSrelief is continuing to provide safe drinking water. Teams from the agency recently pumped 500,000 liters of water in a single day across several governorates in the Gaza Strip.