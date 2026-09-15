The measure applied to private-sector establishments from June 15 to Sept. 15, between noon and 3 p.m.

RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in coordination with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, announced the conclusion of the 2026 ban on working under direct sunlight. The measure applied to private-sector establishments from June 15 to Sept. 15, between noon and 3 p.m. The decision is part of ongoing efforts to protect workers’ health and safety and reduce risks associated with direct exposure to sunlight and high temperatures. The efforts aim to promote safe work environments and strengthen preventive measures and occupational safety and health practices across sectors. During the enforcement period, the ministry conducted 29,945 inspection visits across the Kingdom, with establishments recording a 95 percent compliance rate. A total of 1,771 violations were recorded, while 41 reports related to the decision’s implementation were addressed. The results reflect growing awareness among establishments of the importance of complying with occupational safety and health requirements and maintaining safe working environments.