The two men discussed matters related to humanitarian and aid work, focusing on expanding cooperation to support populations in need worldwide

NEW YORK: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the Saudi aid agency KSRelief, met Asmund Grover Aukrust, Norway’s minister of international development, on Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. The two men discussed matters related to humanitarian and aid work, focusing on expanding cooperation to support populations in need worldwide, according to a Saudi Press Agency report. The SPA added that the Norwegian minister “commended Saudi Arabia’s global relief efforts delivered through KSrelief.”