MADINAH: Guests of the fourth group of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Umrah and Visit visited the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization in Madinah as part of their cultural itinerary. The delegation toured pavilions highlighting the lives and virtues of the prophets, the biography and character of Prophet Muhammad, and historical models of Makkah and Madinah. The exhibits featured interactive panoramic displays, 3D screens and cinema halls highlighting Islamic heritage and the values of tolerance. The fourth cohort of the program, which is overseen by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, comprises 250 pilgrims from 21 countries: Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Georgia, Russia, Bhutan, Australia, New Zealand, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands and Fiji. Several Umrah performers praised the hospitality and care they received upon arrival in Madinah. They thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the support shown to pilgrims and expressed appreciation for efforts made to safeguard the holy sites and ensure pilgrims’ comfort and safety. This was the final group to arrive in Madinah under this year’s program, which has welcomed 1,000 guests from 65 countries, and includes visits to Islamic and historical sites before the trip to Madinah to perform Umrah.