Four companies and four overseas agents were referred for investigation over housing pilgrims in unauthorized facilities in Makkah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has suspended four Umrah service companies and four overseas agents for accommodating pilgrims in unlicensed facilities in Makkah. The ministry said the violations were detected during its ongoing supervision of companies and agents operating in the Umrah sector. It referred the cases to the Committee for Pilgrims’ Complaints, which is investigating the violations and considering the subsequent penalties. The action aims to protect pilgrims’ rights and ensure service providers meet approved accommodation and service standards during their stay in the Kingdom. Field inspections and digital monitoring of Umrah companies, service providers and overseas agents will continue to ensure agreed services are delivered to pilgrims, with any violations identified early on. The ministry reiterated that licensed Umrah companies and their international partners were responsible for complying with Saudi regulations and fulfilling their contractual obligations. It has repeatedly urged pilgrims to use officially approved service providers and platforms when arranging Umrah travel and accommodation. Accommodation is a key service for international pilgrims, alongside transportation and other logistical requirements. Saudi authorities have increasingly relied on regulatory oversight and digital systems to monitor companies organizing pilgrim journeys and improve accountability across the sector. In August, the ministry said it had conducted more than 32,000 inspection visits since the start of this year’s Umrah season. These aim to ensure compliance with regulatory and operational requirements and address violations affecting services. The measures come as Saudi Arabia continues efforts to improve pilgrim services under the Pilgrim Experience Program, an initiative linked to Vision 2030. The program seeks to make the journeys of Hajj and Umrah visitors more efficient and improve the quality of services provided from arrival until departure.