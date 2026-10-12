The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture participated in a joint committee meeting with the World Water Council for the preparation of the 11th World Water Forum in 2027

MARSEILLE: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture recently participated in a joint committee meeting with the World Water Council to coordinate preparations for the 11th World Water Forum in 2027. The meeting reviewed preparations for the forum, scheduled to take place in Riyadh from March 21 to 25, 2027, and discussed ways to strengthen coordination and achieve its objectives. The ministry’s delegation also attended the 94th meeting of the World Water Council Board of Governors in Marseille, France, on Oct. 10 and 11. Council members reviewed preparations for Saudi Arabia to host the forum and discussed its themes and initiatives. Governors also presented proposals on key themes and priorities to develop the forum’s content further and strengthen its international impact. Saudi Arabia’s participation in both meetings reflects its efforts to strengthen coordination with the World Water Council, broaden international participation and build consensus on the forum’s priorities and initiatives. These efforts aim to translate global water-sector commitments into practical, implementable solutions.