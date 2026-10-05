Saudi Arabia represented by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology

33 research institutions gather under the theme ‘AI Integrity and Openness’

KYOTO: Saudi Arabia participated in the Global Summit of Research Institute Leaders, held recently in Kyoto, Japan, on the sidelines of the Science and Technology in Society Forum. The meeting brought together leaders from 33 research institutions worldwide to discuss the transformation driven by artificial intelligence across the scientific research ecosystem and the future of knowledge production. The Kingdom was represented by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology President and Acting Gov. of the Research Development and Innovation Authority Munir Eldesouki, who joined the STS Forum Council. The move reflects the Kingdom’s growing presence on international scientific and technological platforms and strengthens its participation in discussions on the future of research, innovation and emerging technologies. Held under the theme “AI Integrity and Openness,” the meeting’s participants discussed AI’s potential to accelerate scientific discovery and research. They also spoke about challenges related to knowledge reliability, access to computing capabilities and advanced infrastructure, data sovereignty, model openness and the protection of researchers’ intellectual contributions. The research leaders concluded the meeting by issuing a joint statement emphasizing the importance of developing a scientific ecosystem that benefits from AI’s advanced capabilities while preserving research integrity and openness. It also called for stronger international cooperation to ensure broader and more equitable access to modern scientific tools and capabilities. The statement emphasized the need to balance data sovereignty with the openness of AI models amid growing reliance on data and computing capabilities in scientific research. It also stressed the importance of expanding access to advanced research infrastructure to help reduce gaps between institutions and scientific communities. The statement addressed AI’s impact on scientific discovery, highlighting the need to ensure fair recognition of researchers’ intellectual contributions and keep people at the heart of research and innovation. It said AI should enhance scientists’ capabilities rather than replace human curiosity, thinking and creativity. The leaders stressed that AI’s rapid advancement requires deeper international cooperation among research institutions and principles that strengthen integrity, openness and trust in its use, supporting responsible research and guiding technology toward serving people and society. The Kingdom’s participation builds on its growing contribution to international discussions on the future of science and emerging technologies, and its efforts to strengthen partnerships with leading research institutions.