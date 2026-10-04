Saudi Arabia's Attorney General Khalid Al-Yousef represented the Kingdom at the 24th Meeting of Prosecutors General in Kazan, Russia

KAZAN: Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General and Chairman of the Public Prosecution Council Khalid Al-Yousef represented the Kingdom at the 24th Meeting of the Prosecutors General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Member States, in Kazan, Russia. The meeting, with representatives from 20 countries, discussed ways to enhance international cooperation to protect minors, combat illegal content and cybercrimes, and exchange expertise and best practices. Al-Yousef highlighted Saudi Arabia’s focus on building society and protecting families and youth under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan. He reviewed the Public Prosecution’s efforts to protect minors from cybercrimes through specialized family affairs prosecutions, working with competent authorities to protect children’s rights and combat harmful digital content. Al-Yousef called for stronger international cooperation and keeping pace with technological developments to address emerging criminal patterns targeting minors.