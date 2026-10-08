RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has invited UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to attend the second EU-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, which the Kingdom will host later this month, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The invitation was conveyed in a written message delivered by Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Anqari, Saudi ambassador to the UAE, during a meeting with UAE Minister of State Khalifa bin Shaheen Al-Marar in Abu Dhabi. The two officials also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the GCC and the EU ahead of the summit. The leaders of the EU member states and GCC countries will meet in Saudi Arabia for the summit on Oct. 24 as the two blocs seek to deepen their strategic partnership and cooperation on regional and international challenges.