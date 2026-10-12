Saudi Arabia's King Salman invited Romanian President Nicusor Daniel Dan to the 2nd EU-GCC Summit

Invitation was delivered by Ambassador Khalid bin Eid Al-Shammari to Romania's presidential national security adviser

RIYADH: King Salman bin Abdulaziz sent a written message on Monday to Romanian President Nicusor Daniel Dan, inviting him to attend the second EU-GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 24. Saudi Ambassador to Romania Khalid bin Eid Al-Shammari delivered the king’s written invitation during a meeting with presidential national security adviser Marius-Gabriel Lazurca at Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest. The officials also discussed issues of mutual interest and prospects for expanding Saudi-Romanian cooperation. The summit will bring together leaders of the EU’s 27 member states and the GCC’s six members, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the UAE. European Council President Antonio Costa will co-chair the meeting on the EU side, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also represent the bloc. The two regional blocs forged an agreement in 1989 to cooperate on economic relations, climate change, energy, the environment and research.