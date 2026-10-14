DHAHRAN: King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals has entered the Financial Times’ Global Executive MBA Top 100 for the first time with its business school’s executive MBA. The university ranked 79th globally and is the only Arab university on this year’s list, now in its 26th edition. Its business school is also the highest-ranked new entrant. The Financial Times ranking evaluates salary growth, career progression, achievement of study aims and alumni networks. School criteria include course offerings, faculty and student gender diversity, and research published in leading international journals. Over the past year, the school’s research output grew by 71 percent, including 62 publications in Financial Times-listed journals, supported by new faculty members with strong records of high-impact research. The university’s business school also launched its first Ph.D. program and introduced a new MBA, along with master’s degrees in artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship.