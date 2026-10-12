King affirmed Jordan’s full solidarity with the Kingdom in confronting any threats to its security and the safety of its citizens and residents

RIYADH: King Abdullah expressed Jordan’s condemnation of ongoing Houthi attacks against the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday. In a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the king affirmed Jordan’s full solidarity with the Kingdom in confronting any threats to its security and the safety of its citizens and residents. King Abdullah also expressed Amman’s full support for the measures taken to protect the Kingdom’s assets.