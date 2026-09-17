‘Keep an Eye on the Sea’ campaign combines beach and seabed cleanups with activities designed to raise awareness of marine conservation

JEDDAH: Community volunteers, divers and environmental groups are joining forces once again in Jeddah for the latest conservation campaign to protect beaches and marine habitats, while raising public awareness about the importance of preserving the Kingdom’s coastal ecosystems. The sixth “Keep an Eye on the Sea” campaign runs until Sept. 26, coinciding with the celebrations for Saudi National Day on Sept. 23, and brings together volunteers and divers to clear waste from beaches and the seabed along the Jeddah coastline. Also part of the campaign is an educational and cultural pavilion at Roshn Waterfront, which will host awareness programs and interactive activities designed to introduce the public to the marine environment and highlight ways in which it can be protected. It also features a hands-on workshop for children focusing on the importance of coral reefs, the role they play in supporting marine biodiversity, and how they help to maintain ecological balance. An interactive educational simulation also introduces youngsters to the concept of marine aquaculture. Authorities in Makkah region said the fifth edition of the campaign last year attracted more than 1,000 volunteers and divers. It included clean-up efforts along the shores of Salman Bay and Al-Budai beaches, as well as seabed-cleaning operations off South Obhur beach, carried out in cooperation with local organizations and private-sector partners. The aims of the initiative include reduction of the pollutants that threaten marine ecosystems, promotion of environmentally responsible behavior, and development of an enhanced culture of volunteerism. The campaign was launched by the Jeddah Governorate Volunteering and Community Partnership Program, also known as “Lenobadir” (which translates as Let Us Take the Initiative), in partnership with government agencies and private-sector organizations. Organizers said they hope it will enhance the local urban environment and quality of life while reinforcing collective efforts to protect marine resources and support their long-term sustainability.