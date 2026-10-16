Jeddah is home for many long-term expatriates, and their confidence in the city is shaped by years of daily life there

JEDDAH: Friends gathering for the weekend, traffic on busy roads and residents heading to work and college are among the everyday scenes that people in Jeddah say have continued despite regional tensions. Residents who spoke to Arab News expressed confidence in their safety, with many saying daily life in the coastal city remained largely unchanged. “Life in Jeddah is going on as usual, and everything feels calm and normal,” Saudi national Ahlam Alhindi said. “I personally feel safe living here, and I’m happy that we can continue our daily lives without worrying too much. I’m grateful for the safety and stability we have in Saudi Arabia.” Residents also stressed the importance of staying informed through official sources, rather than relying on unverified information circulating on social media. Saudi national Rawan AlGhamdi said: “Despite the ongoing situation, I feel safe living in Saudi Arabia. Daily life continues as normal, and I remain confident in the country’s security and stability. For those concerned, I would say there is no need to panic, but it is important to follow official sources for accurate information.” Saudi national Zeina AlFarouki said Jeddah’s familiar daily routines were a reminder of what residents often take for granted. “I think that sense of safety is something we’re very fortunate to have,” she said. Residents also stressed the importance of staying informed through official sources, rather than relying on unverified information circulating on social media Jeddah is home for many long-term expatriates, and their confidence in the city is shaped by years of daily life there. From Al-Balad’s historic streets to the Corniche and Tahlia’s busy thoroughfares, residents continued to go about their routines, with those interviewed describing days that had changed little. Egyptian Fayez Ibrahim, 52, who came to Saudi Arabia when he was three, said his daily routine was the same. He continued to work and visit local markets, drawing on decades of life in the Kingdom to describe his sense of security. “I have spent almost my entire life here, and I am grateful for this country,” he said. “I trust the government. They are doing everything to keep people safe.” He also expressed sadness over recent events in the region. Ahmad Nadeem, a Pakistani national born and raised in Jeddah, said he continued to attend college and meet friends without disruption. “Everything is safe and sound. We are out with friends, enjoying ourselves, and we have full trust in the Kingdom,” he said. Many of the residents interviewed expressed confidence in the Saudi government’s commitment to public safety, while acknowledging the sadness about the attacks in Riyadh. For them, that trust was shaped by their daily lives and also by the care and support extended to residents during difficult moments. “I am sure Saudi Arabia is the only place that goes to this extent to care for its residents,” said Ahmed Ali, a Saudi resident. Indonesian resident Nur Nurtasingo said: “Everything has been going smoothly. I feel safe with my family, and I continue to go to work as usual.” Nurtasingo said friends abroad had asked about the situation in Jeddah, prompting him to share his perspective. “I tell them that everything is fine here. I am thankful to the Saudi government for protecting residents and taking every measure they can in their efforts.” Moroccan Assia Boulam, who lives in Jeddah, described Saudi Arabia as her second home, highlighting the personal connection she has built with the Kingdom. “I have great confidence in the Kingdom’s commitment to the safety and well-being of everyone who lives here,” she said. That sense of reassurance also extended to visitors in the Kingdom. Khurram Siddique, who was visiting Jeddah from the US after performing Umrah, said the city’s familiar weekend atmosphere had left him feeling at ease. “The city is full of weekend vibes, and everything is the same as it has always been,” he said, adding that the traffic was typical of Thursday evenings. Siddique said he trusted the government to safeguard those living in and visiting the Kingdom. “I feel like I am in one of the safest places on Earth, and I have full trust in the Saudi government to keep us safe,” he said.