JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s push to build a more competitive and diversified industrial economy will take center stage in Jeddah this month as industry leaders, investors and policymakers gather for the second Saudi Industry Forum. The three-day event, running from Sept. 14 to 16 at the Jeddah Superdome, will focus on industrial growth, advanced technologies, local content and investment opportunities, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The forum is being held under the patronage of Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal and is organized by the Federation of Saudi Chambers, represented by the National Industrial Committee, in cooperation with the Jeddah Chamber. It is being held in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and its affiliated entities, bringing together key stakeholders from across the Kingdom’s industrial ecosystem. Over three days, the event will feature panel discussions and specialized workshops focusing on industrial developments and opportunities, the future of national industries, supply chains and logistics, and the development of an integrated industrial base across strategic sectors. Key areas will include the automotive, food and pharmaceutical industries. The forum will also explore ways to strengthen cooperation between industry, universities and research and development centers, while aligning academic and research output with industrial needs. Other discussions will focus on advanced technologies in industry, increasing local content, expanding the contribution of national enterprises and highlighting high-value investment opportunities. Several agreements and memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed between government and private-sector entities, educational institutions and research centers. The agreements aim to strengthen partnerships across the industrial ecosystem, stimulate investment and enhance the competitiveness of Saudi industry. The event comes as the Kingdom’s industrial sector continues to expand and undergo rapid transformation, playing a growing role in economic diversification, local content development and investment attraction in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The first edition was held in June 2025 at Dhahran Expo in Alkhobar, attracting more than 320 exhibitors from major Saudi and international companies. It also featured more than 78 speakers specializing in industrial and economic affairs. The inaugural forum provided a platform for partnerships, investment opportunities and discussions on policies and industrial enablers supporting Vision 2030. It also saw the launch of the Future Industrialists initiative and the Voice of Industrialists platform, alongside the inauguration of specialized industrial complexes in Jubail and Dammam. Several education and training programs were announced, including an industrial master’s program and a diploma in furniture manufacturing and design. The first edition also featured the Nawaya program, involving the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and several companies, to explore support for eligible industrial projects under the sector’s standardized incentive framework.