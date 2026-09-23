The meeting discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the coalition and the Syrian Arab Republic in combating terrorism

RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi has received Mohsen Mahbash, the charge d’affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, at the coalition’s headquarters in Riyadh. The meeting discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the coalition and the Syrian Arab Republic in combating terrorism and extremism, building capabilities, and exchanging expertise. It also looked at the coalition’s programs and initiatives across its four domains: intellectual, media, financing, and military. Al-Moghedi emphasized the strategic importance of Syria joining the coalition, citing its pivotal role in regional security and stability and the value of working alongside other member states. He noted that Saudi Arabia had mobilized its resources to combat terrorism and played a leading role in supporting countries across the Islamic world, particularly Syria, Palestine and Yemen, as part of its Arab and Islamic responsibilities and commitment to safeguarding the security, unity and sovereignty of states. Al-Moghedi also outlined the role of the Initiatives Financing Fund in translating national needs into practical programs that build capabilities and enhance readiness. He affirmed the coalition’s readiness to develop tailored initiatives addressing Syria’s priorities in combating terrorism and extremism should it join the coalition. The visit was part of efforts to strengthen communication and coordination between the coalition and Syria, and explore cooperation to support joint efforts against terrorism and extremism, while contributing to regional and international security and stability.