Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi in Riyadh

RIYADH: Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Wednesday condemned the recent Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, vowing that Iraq would not allow its territory to be used as a launchpad for attacks threatening the security of Saudi Arabia or other countries in the region. Al-Zaidi made the remarks during an official visit to the Kingdom, where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency. The Iraqi leader strongly condemned the attack on the airport and other strikes targeting civilian and vital infrastructure in the Kingdom, describing them as threats to regional security and stability. Al-Zaidi also stressed Iraq’s commitment to good neighbourly relations and respect for the sovereignty of the Kingdom and other Arab states. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to expanding security cooperation with Iraq among other sectors. The meeting came days after a series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia on King Khalid International Airport. A missile strike on Saturday killed 12 people and injured more than 300, according to Saudi authorities. The strikes disrupted flights and prompted the suspension of airport operations. The two leaders discussed regional developments and ways to coordinate efforts to strengthen security and stability across the Middle East. Saudi Arabia and Iraq have sought to strengthen political, economic and security ties in recent years, with both countries emphasizing the importance of regional stability and cooperation.