Initiative aims to bring the richness and diversity of Ibero-American cinema to audiences in Saudi Arabia

Festival serves as a living bridge connecting Ibero-America, India and Saudi Arabia, says Mexican chargé d'affaires

RIYADH: The fifth Ibero-American International Film Festival started Sunday evening in Riyadh, with the cultural initiative aiming to bring the richness and diversity of Ibero-American cinema to audiences in Saudi Arabia. The festival, which is being held at the Embassy of India auditorium until Oct. 8, features films from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Spain, India, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Mexico, Uruguay and Venezuela. It showcases work that defines the cinematic traditions of Ibero-America, offering a window into the cultural vibrancy of these nations. Each country is presenting films that reflect its distinct heritage and contemporary storytelling. The inaugural screening at the festival featured the acclaimed Chilean historical drama "Machuca," along with the Saudi short film, "The Fog of Gunpowder." In addition to the presence of ambassadors from the participating Ibero-American countries, Indian Ambassador Shri Vipul and Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Ghannam, chairman of the Saudi Cinema Association, also joined the official opening ceremony. Speaking to Arab News ahead of the ceremony, Guillermo Gutierrez, chargé d'affaires at the Mexican Embassy, said: "The fifth edition of the Ibero-American Film Festival is a cultural initiative promoted by the Embassy of Mexico in collaboration with the Ibero-American embassies in the Kingdom and the Saudi Cinema Association. With India featured as the guest country, the festival serves as a living bridge connecting Ibero-America, India and Saudi Arabia. "By utilizing the universal language of cinema, it aims to transcend geographical and linguistic barriers while displaying the rich tapestry of cultures and contemporary realities." Gutierrez said the initiative brought unique narratives and artistic excellence directly to audiences in the Kingdom through a selection of cinematic works, including outstanding local features and Saudi short films, fostering meaningful cross-cultural exchange and opening new doors for global collaboration. Guillermo Bittelman Adriasola, the ambassador for Chile in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News: "It is a privilege for the Embassy of Chile to inaugurate the Ibero-American International Film Festival. This marks our first time participation, and we have selected the internationally acclaimed film 'Machuca' by director and filmmaker Andrés Wood. The film portrays the friendship between two boys from different socioeconomic backgrounds amidst a Chile polarized and divided, both socially and politically, in the lead-up to the coup d'etat of Sept. 11, 1973." He said the embassy was reopening its doors after an absence of nearly 30 years, and that participating in the festival reflected an interest in bringing Chilean culture closer to Saudi Arabia to forge lasting ties between the two nations. "Promoting culture is one of the most effective ways to achieve this," Adriasola added. "We extend our sincere gratitude to our host, the Embassy of India, and to the festival organizers." Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Indian ambassador said: "Cinema has a remarkable ability to bring people closer. We discover not only what makes us different, but also the values and emotions that we share. This festival is, therefore, much more than a celebration of films. It is a celebration of cultural dialogue, mutual understanding and friendship among nations. "We are especially honored that India is the host and the guest country for this festival. India is the largest producer of films every year, producing over 2,000 films annually. India’s cinematic journey is as diverse as India itself, shaped by many languages, regions, artistic traditions and lived experiences." India and the countries of Ibero-America may be separated by distance, but their societies shared a deep appreciation for family, community, music, color, celebration and storytelling, Vipul said. Cultural engagements like the festival gave a human dimension to relations between nations. It enriched formal diplomatic ties by enabling people, especially youths, artists and creative communities, to know one another directly, he added. He described Riyadh as a city that was rapidly emerging as a vibrant meeting point for cultures, creativity and international exchange. "We are privileged by the participation of the Saudi Cinema Association in this year’s edition. Saudi Arabia’s growing cultural landscape provides an inspiring setting for initiatives such as this one, which bring together diverse voices from across the world," said Vipul. Al-Ghannam said: "It's a pleasure for us to be here at the festival that will feature a carefully curated selection of films from Ibero-American nations, Saudi Arabia and India. "This is the second time we are here. This is a good opportunity for collaboration between the association and the film festival. We collaborate not only with the Saudi festival and audience, but with international film festivals like this and with the diverse audience for better exchange of ideas and craft." The participation of the Saudi Cinema Association provides a platform for Saudi filmmakers to share their stories with an international diplomatic and cultural audience. This year, the association is presenting five short films. The festival has previously seen enthusiastic acclaim from Riyadh’s diverse international community, as well as from Saudi cultural institutions and local cinephiles, said the Mexican Embassy. The Indian Embassy is hosting the festival for the third time, so becoming the guest country.