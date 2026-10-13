Nasser Al-Rwaily said he was pushing his brother in a wheelchair near gate four when the attack took place

JEDDAH: A survivor of the attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport has described the moment a missile struck the terminal as he was helping his disabled brother prepare to board a flight to perform Umrah. Nasser Al-Rwaily said he was pushing his brother in a wheelchair near gate four when the attack took place. “We were getting ready to fly to Makkah to perform Umrah. I was pushing my disabled brother in his wheelchair when suddenly a missile struck gate four. I saw my brother being thrown into the air,” Al-Rwaily said. His brother survived the attack, he added, saying “Alhamdulillah,” or “Praise be to God.” Al-Rwaily sustained burns to parts of his body during the attack. Speaking from his hospital bed, he expressed his loyalty to Saudi Arabia, saying: “We would sacrifice our blood for our homeland.” He also thanked King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the minister of health for the medical care and support provided to those injured in the attack. Through social media, Al-Rwaily is bringing attention to the human consequences of attacks on civilian facilities, reminding the world that behind every incident are people whose lives can change in an instant.