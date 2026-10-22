Coalition “categorically denies” militias allegations over targeting tribal gatherings

Claims aimed to divert attention from the Iran-backed militia's own crises, coalition says

RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has “categorically denied” Houthi allegations that Saudi Arabia was threatening to target tribal and civilian gatherings.The claims are false and completely baseless and reflect continuous attempts to mislead public opinion, a coalition statement posted on the X account of spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said.The allegations also aimed to divert attention from the militia's own crises and draw Yemeni tribes into the conflict, the statement added. The coalition said the Yemeni tribe is a “bridge of brotherhood” between the Saudi and Yemeni peoples, united by religion and history.These bonds are far too deep to be undermined by “attempts to sow division and animosity” by the Houthis. The Iran-backed Houthis plunged Yemen into civil war in 2014 when they seized the capital Sanaa from the internationally recognized government and launched attacks across the country. In recent months the Houthis ended a four-year truce by resuming attacks on government troops, attacking civilian areas and launching missiles and drones across the border at Saudi Arabia.