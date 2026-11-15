The safety wristband scheme now includes all visitors with physical disabilities

The scheme previously covered children, the elderly, and those with visual impairments

JEDDAH: The Grand Mosque has expanded its safety wristband scheme to include all visitors who have a physical disability. The idea was launched in July last year and covered children, the elderly and those with visual impairments. Its aim was to ensure that should anyone become separated from their group inside the mosque or its courtyards, staff could easily reunite them. The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque provides the wristbands through its Guest Care Centers. Each band carries identification and contact details that staff can use to identify the wearer and reach their family or companions. When the scheme was launched the bands were available only at two distribution points but this has now been extended to five. They are: King Abdulaziz Gate, King Fahd Gate, Ismail Gate and two distribution points in the eastern courtyard, one next to the lost and found office and the other opposite restrooms No. 9. The initiative is part of the authority’s efforts to improve on-site support for visitors with different needs, make it easier to reunite those who become separated and give families peace of mind while they worship. The service is particularly useful during busy periods, when crowds move through the mosque’s corridors and courtyards along multiple routes.