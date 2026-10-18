Diplomatic efforts to establish peace in the region were also discussed at strategic dialogue meeting

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Lavrov on the sidelines of the meeting

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council and Russia discussed the need to continue diplomatic efforts to ensure freedom of navigation in the straits of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab during a ministerial meeting in Manama on Sunday.Diplomatic efforts to establish peace in the region were also discussed at the strategic dialogue meeting.Strengthening GCC-Russian relations and developing the strategic partnership between the two sides was also discussed.The foreign ministers of GCC states and their Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov also reviewed intensifying consultation and coordination on regional and international issues in order to support security and stability and resolve disputes peacefully. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Lavrov on the sidelines of the meeting.During the meeting, Prince Faisal and Lavrov reviewed relations between their countries.They also discussed the escalation in Yemen, the persistent threats to navigation in the strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab, and efforts aimed at maintaining regional security and stability.