Ahmed Al‑Jaber tells Arab News of the dangers and responsibility of his profession

Watching a video ‘by chance’ during a break from medical studies changed his life

RIYADH: Ahmed Al‑Jaber works where daylight does not reach and sound carries differently — on the ocean floor, alongside the subsea systems that keep offshore energy and marine operations moving. “My work is in commercial diving, specifically deep-sea and saturation diving. In simple terms, I work underwater on the infrastructure that keeps offshore energy and marine operations running,” Al‑Jaber told Arab News. His path into that world began from a place that surprises many people. “My interest in diving began in a rather unexpected way — I was actually afraid of the sea,” Al‑Jaber said. The profession, Al‑Jaber said, is defined by industrial-level responsibility and a strict mindset. “It is one of the most demanding and hazardous professions in the world. It requires patience, discipline, endurance, and an enormous sense of responsibility,” he said. “For me, it is not simply diving deep. It is heavy underwater construction performed in one of the most demanding working environments in the world.” On the operational side, Al-Jaber said there is much more to commercial diving than what people see on the surface. “What people see is a diver disappearing beneath the water,” he said. “What they don’t see is the planning, discipline, technology, teamwork, and responsibility behind every minute he spends down there.” The scope of his projects extends beyond pipelines, from industrial operations to everyday services that rely on fiber-optic networks. “The work varies depending on the project, but some of the major subsea operations I have been involved in include the construction and maintenance of offshore oil platforms, installation and maintenance of subsea oil and gas pipelines, and the installation and maintenance of subsea telecommunications cables, including television and fiber-optic cables,” he said. Al-Jaber said he is meticulous about safety preparations. “This includes making sure everyone on the team understands the plan before we start. A job is never successful if the people who went out to do it don’t make it home.” Al-Jaber grew up in Al‑Ahsa around farms, in a household focused on meeting daily needs and improving circumstances. That context shaped the way he evaluated opportunity and risk. He describes the early motivation as practical, not romantic — an attempt to build a more dignified life. Over time, Al-Jaber said that necessity transformed into something more enduring, reshaping his identity and his relationship with fear. “What began as a financial necessity gradually became a challenge, then a passion, and eventually a profession that shaped my entire life,” he said. “When you are fighting for a better life, fear becomes something you have to face rather than something you can afford to obey.” Al‑Jaber’s first step from curiosity to commitment came at 18, when he was studying medicine. He remembers encountering saturation diving through a video watched during a break, and then realizing he was on the edge of a decision that would take him far outside his existing life. “At the time, I was an 18-year-old medical student … Then, completely by chance, I came across a video of saturation divers,” he said. “Back then, I had never travelled outside Saudi Arabia before. I had never even been on a plane by myself.” He said he had no built-in access to the industry. Even telling his family, he recalls, revealed how distant the work sounded from ordinary expectations. “There was no mentor, no family connection, and no one around me who knew anything about this industry,” he said. “When I told my family that I wanted to study commercial diving, their reaction was basically, You’re going to study diving to catch fish?” As he learned more, Al‑Jaber said the job stopped being only about the underwater environment and became about the larger system it supports. He describes a shift from seeing oil as a simple consumer product to understanding the steps and people behind offshore production and delivery. “I started asking myself: if the entire world depends on this industry, who are the people actually making it possible?” he said. “I never thought about the thousands of steps that happen before that fuel reaches the pump.” The shortage in Saudi Arabia is wider than a single job title. “I believe there is a shortage of qualified Saudi talent in this field, but I don’t mean divers alone. Diving is only the first step on a much larger career ladder,” he said. “Many young Saudis simply don’t know these careers exist.” That belief is one reason he founded Alpha OMQ, which he describes as an effort to build an integrated pathway — from training into technical specializations and leadership — so Saudi participation can expand across the entire chain. “The goal is not to create more Saudi divers,” he said. “The goal is to build a generation of Saudis who can own, lead, operate, and develop the entire subsea industry.” He carried a similar motivation into the documentary about his work, “Depth,” which was released this year. For Al‑Jaber, filming was personal, and the aim not promotional; it was to show the reality of the work and widen the viewer’s sense of possible careers. “Having a film crew document my work was a very personal experience,” he said. “The film was never about marketing or financial returns. Money comes and goes, but knowledge can change a life.” A life like this is built in increments: a checklist followed, a signal understood, a silence respected. It asks for steadiness more than spectacle, and it rewards those who can keep their mind orderly when the world is not. Some work leaves no signature that anyone can photograph. It simply holds — quietly, continuously — so that everything above can carry on.