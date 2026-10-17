Bonds with Saudi Arabia have lasted down the decades

JEDDAH: For many people around the world, Saudi Arabia is more than a country they once visited or lived in. It is a place where they grew up, built friendships, created memories and formed bonds that have lasted for decades. Following the recent attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and other civilian infrastructure, many former residents and longtime friends of Saudi Arabia from the US, UK, Europe, Egypt, Kuwait and elsewhere have expressed their solidarity with the Kingdom and its people. Among them is American Sid Fritts, whose connection to Saudi Arabia dates back to his childhood, when his father worked for Saudia airlines from 1978 to 1985. Speaking to Arab News, Fritts said: “Saudi Arabia is more than a second home to me. It’s part of my heart. “Watching the heartbreaking events unfold in Saudi Arabia, my heart is with every life lost, every person injured and every family grieving during these difficult days.” Fritts said his family’s connection to Saudia airlines and the memories he made across the Kingdom had left him with a deep and lasting bond with the country. He said: “I have loved Saudi Arabia and Jeddah since my childhood. It is not simply a country I visited or a place of memories. Saudi Arabia is my second home, a part of my identity and a place that will always hold a special place in my heart.” Fritts offered prayers for those who lost their lives, their families and those working to protect and care for others. “May Allah bring healing to the injured, patience and strength to the grieving families, and peace and security to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he said. From his family’s history with Saudia airlines to the friendships and memories he formed across the Kingdom, Fritts said his connection to Saudi Arabia ran deep. He said: “You are in my heart. Saudi Arabia, you are in my prayers, and you will always be part of my story.” Jimrey Buntas Dapin, a Filipino who has lived in Saudi Arabia for eight years, told Arab News that the Kingdom had become much more than a place to work — it had become an integral part of his life. He said: “Saudi Arabia is not just my home away from home; it has truly become part of my life. Since arriving in 2019, I have seen firsthand how the Kingdom treats both citizens and residents with fairness and care. “Living here has been a huge privilege. The Kingdom gave me the opportunity to build a good life, and that blessing extends back home, where I have been able to provide for my family. For me, Saudi Arabia is a place of opportunity, safety and dignity.” Dapin said the recent Houthi attacks left him feeling deeply saddened. He added: “So, when I saw the recent attacks by the Houthis, I felt sadness and pain. It is unacceptable to target a nation that has always sought to protect its people, citizens and residents alike. “The Kingdom showed the world its strength during COVID-19, and I believe it will rise above these malicious and destructive acts as well. War benefits no one, and I hope these attacks will stop.” Social media platforms, including X and Facebook, have been filled with messages praying for Saudi Arabia’s safety and for the Kingdom to continue enjoying peace and security. Users have also expressed their sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. British content creator John Bin London, who was born in Nottingham, England, and is known for his fluent Arabic and appreciation of Saudi culture, also expressed his solidarity with Saudi Arabia in a post on X. “I am a British citizen and a resident of Saudi Arabia, and, praise be to God, we are living in safety and security, thanks first to God and then to our wise leadership,” he wrote. He said citizens and residents shared complete confidence in Saudi Arabia’s leadership and government, adding that he was certain the country was “in safe hands.” But for Bin London, his connection to Saudi Arabia goes far beyond being a resident. “Saudi Arabia is not simply a country where I live. It has become part of me and part of my life, a country with ties to me that go far beyond residency,” he said. “This is the country of my family and the country of my son, Nahar, who has Saudi blood running through his veins, and whose maternal uncles are from this land.” While proud of his British roots, Bin London said Saudi Arabia and its people hold a special place in his heart.