Foreign ambassadors to Saudi Arabia condemned the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport, expressing solidarity and condolences to affected families

RIYADH: Foreign ambassadors to Saudi Arabia condemned the Oct. 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, expressing solidarity with the Kingdom and condolences to the families of those killed and injured. Egypt’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Hatem Abdelkader, said Cairo condemned in the strongest terms the attacks on the Kingdom, describing them as “heinous.” He said Saudi Arabia’s national security was inseparable from that of Egypt and the wider Arab region, echoing statements by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Abdelkader said that Saudi authorities had informed Egypt that eight Egyptian nationals were among those affected by the attack, including a flight attendant who died while on duty. He said the Egyptian Embassy and Consulate General in Riyadh were in contact with the injured and the families of victims to provide assistance. He also praised the swift response of Saudi authorities and medical staff caring for those affected. India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Shri Vipul, also condemned the attack. “We strongly condemn the attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, which have resulted in several deaths and left many others injured. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery. “The attacks on civilian facilities and public infrastructure are completely unacceptable. India stands in full solidarity with the people, government and leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in support of safeguarding its sovereignty and ensuring the Kingdom’s security and stability.” Japanese Ambassador Yasunari Morino told Arab News that his country “strongly condemn the recent, repeated attacks by the Houthis targeting the Kingdom, including the deplorable strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh yesterday, which resulted in the tragic loss of innocent lives, numerous injuries, and damage to civilian infrastructure.” He added: “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, and our sincere wishes for a full and speedy recovery to those who were injured.” Morino described attacks targeting innocent civilians and vital civilian infrastructure, under any pretext, as “completely unacceptable and can never be tolerated or justified.” He reiterated Japan’s call on the Houthis to immediately cease acts of violence that threaten regional security and escalate tensions. “We reaffirm our sincere solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” Meanwhile, Bangladesh said that two of its nationals were killed and five others injured in the attack, according to information provided by the Bangladesh Embassy. The dead were identified as Shahed Ahmed and Nasrullah Badrupuri. The two men were traveling on the same flight, with one performing Umrah and the other a resident of Jeddah. Five injured Bangladeshis remain hospitalized, including three at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University Hospital and two at National Guard Hospital. The injured include Umrah pilgrims and Saudi Arabia resident Omar Faroouq. All five were reported to be in stable condition. Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a deadly Houthi assault that killed two Bangladeshi nationals and injured several others. The ministry said that Bangladesh’s mission in Riyadh was in contact with Saudi authorities to obtain details about the victims and facilitate assistance to those affected. It extended condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, adding that attacks endangering civilian lives and targeting civilian infrastructure were unacceptable and must cease immediately. Bangladesh also reaffirmed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. Bangladesh’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Delwar Hossain, said the embassy was doing everything possible to assist the victims and their families. Nigeria’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Yakubu Gambo, also condemned the attack and called for dialogue. “The action is condemnable and I stand with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. After all, we’re all brothers. I sympathise with those affected,” he said.