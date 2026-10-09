Beginning of process to waive Schengen visa "very close," Jasem Al-Budaiwi tells Arab Views podcast

In sit-down interview, GCC secretary-general discusses Gulf unity, latest on Iran and Yemen

MANAMA: A major announcement on the commencement of the process to waive the Schengen visa requirement for Gulf citizens is expected to be made during the upcoming EU-GCC Summit in Riyadh on Oct. 24. Speaking on the latest episode of the Arab Views podcast, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi said that visa-free travel for Saudi, Qatari, Omani, Bahraini and Kuwaiti citizens is “very close.” Currently, only the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has a visa-free travel agreement with the European Union for short stays in the Schengen Area. “On Oct. 24, we will have the second EU-GCC summit coming, with many deliverables. We are expecting that we will reach many things,” he told Faisal J. Abbas, host of the Arab Views podcast. “I will give you something exclusive. We are very close to reaching the beginning of the process to waive the Schengen visa for GCC citizens, for the five countries, the five remaining countries. So, inshallah, in that summit, you will hear something positive about that,” he said. However, the summit is unlikely to produce a similar announcement yet on a GCC-EU Free Trade Agreement, similar to the one signed earlier this year between the Gulf bloc and the United Kingdom. “Historically, we’ve entered into negotiations with them (the EU) for many years and we never reached, unfortunately, a conclusion,” he said. “Now we have to start something new with the EU. However, unfortunately, the EU side insists on adding a few aspects to the FTA that they would propose to us,” said Al-Budaiwi, who added that such aspects included clauses on human rights which the GCC believes should be removed. The interview was recorded in Manama, Bahrain, on the sidelines of the “Made in GCC 2026” Forum and Exhibition, an event that showcased the latest Gulf-made products, advanced industrial technologies and innovations. During the podcast, Al-Budaiwi answered questions on the future of the relationship with Iran, the GCC’s position on the escalation in Yemen, and whether Gulf countries were prepared to send troops to confront the Houthi militias. He also refuted claims that the Gulf bloc had been left divided due to internal rifts and lacked coordination following the escalation with Iran which started seven months ago as a result of Operation Epic Fury. Watch the full episode and subscribe to Arab Views on YouTube here