Online post drew replies from Egyptians offering accommodation, transport and meals to Saudi visitors

Qatari man said he was willing to lend his car to anyone who needed to return to the Kingdom and arrange the necessary permit

JEDDAH: Egyptians and Qataris offered their homes, cars and food to Saudi citizens affected by flight cancellations and delays, responding to appeals from Saudi diplomatic missions with messages of solidarity. The Saudi Embassy in Cairo urged citizens in Egypt whose flights or onward journeys had been disrupted to contact it for assistance and guidance. In a statement posted on its official X account on Oct. 11, the embassy said it was available around the clock to receive calls and provide help. The post drew replies from Egyptians offering accommodation, transport and meals to Saudi visitors. “Our hearts, before our homes, are open to you. You are our brothers and our family,” one wrote. “No one should worry about any delay or cancellation — our homes are at their disposal,” said another. A third addressed the embassy directly: “With apologies to the embassy, there is no need for you to intervene. The Saudis are of us, and we are of them.” The notice followed the suspension of operations at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport after a Houthi missile strike on Oct. 10 that the General Authority of Civil Aviation said killed 12 people and injured 309. Messages such as “Our homes are open to you,” “Our hearts before our homes” and “Our homes are your homes” were shared in response to the embassy’s post. Several Egyptians described Saudis as family, telling them they should feel at home in Egypt. “You are not a stranger in Egypt — this country is yours,” one wrote. Another said: “Brothers, you are in your second country.” Offers of food, supplies and free transport also circulated under the slogan “We will share our bread.” One comment read: “We will share our bread with them. You are among your family and in your own country.” Egyptian songwriter Amir Teima reposted the embassy’s notice with a pledge to help Saudi citizens unable to travel. “I place myself, and all my property and money in Egypt, at the disposal of the Saudi Embassy, in support of Saudi citizens who have been unable to travel, and ready to offer everything I can to ease their stay and meet their needs,” he wrote on X. “This statement is not made in pursuit of gain, nor in expectation of anything in return. It is the expression of a truth rooted in me, and a position that comes from the heart. “What binds us is greater than words. You have always honoured us. May God protect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people.” Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaed praised the response, writing on X: “The Egyptians’ responses to what the Saudi Embassy in Cairo published are heartwarming. I call God to witness my love for you, Egypt, and for your people.” Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said his country is ready to provide Saudi Arabia with all forms of support, including military assistance. “We will meet every request Saudi Arabia makes. We are ready to provide the Kingdom with all forms of support, including military support,” he said. Egyptian citizen Rana Ramzy, who spent her childhood and all her school years in Saudi Arabia, also welcomed Saudis who might need to stay in Cairo for a few days. She described them as brothers, sisters and loved ones, saying her family would welcome them with open arms and open their home to them. “You are always our loved ones and our brothers and sisters. Our country is your country,” she told Arab News. In Qatar, citizens offered similar support to Saudis affected by the travel disruptions, according to a report by Al Arabiya. “Qatar is your home” was among the phrases widely shared in response to a post by the Saudi Embassy in Doha. One man said he was willing to lend his car to anyone who needed to return to the Kingdom and arrange the necessary permit. “Here is the car, here are the keys, and I will arrange the permit for you,” he said. “Drive to Saudi Arabia and leave the car there. I will come and collect it from you.” Another described Qatar and Saudi Arabia as “two eyes” in the same head. “They are our family, our people and our friends. Whatever affects them affects us, and whatever harms them harms us,” he said. “Helping them requires no second thought.” Saudis were welcome in Qatar at any time, particularly during hardship, he added. “The doors of our homes and our majlis gatherings are open to them.” Another Qatari citizen said he was closely following developments and that his heart was with Saudi Arabia’s government and people. He recalled Saudi support for Qatar during what he described as the recent war with Iran, saying the solidarity reflected longstanding ties. “Our cars, homes, money and even our lives are at their disposal,” he said. “We stand with Saudi Arabia’s government and people, as we always have and always will.” He added that Qataris would willingly give up space in their homes or their cars to accommodate Saudis who needed help. Another interviewee said the welcome reflected family ties and a shared sense of belonging. “Saudis are our brothers and sisters, our family and our relatives. This is our home and theirs,” he said. “If our homes cannot hold them all, there will always be room for them in our hearts.” Saudi diplomatic missions elsewhere also offered assistance to citizens affected by the disruption. In Bahrain, the Saudi Embassy arranged hotel accommodation and buses to transport citizens whose flights to Riyadh had been canceled. The Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul urged citizens whose flights to King Khalid International Airport had been cancelled or delayed to contact it for assistance and guidance. Emirati social media users shared similar offers of support, while official statements and public campaigns in Kuwait expressed solidarity with the Kingdom. Governments across the region condemned the attacks. The UAE described them as “a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” Kuwait called them “heinous and cowardly” and expressed its “absolute solidarity” with the Kingdom. Qatar described the attacks as “a serious violation of Saudi sovereignty,” while Bahrain called them “a dangerous escalation.” Jordan condemned “a blatant violation of Saudi sovereignty and a dangerous escalation,” and Egypt’s Foreign Ministry described the attacks as “a flagrant violation of international law.” Syria reaffirmed its “full solidarity” with Saudi Arabia, while Iraq called for “a comprehensive cessation of military operations.” Oman’s foreign minister conveyed his country’s condemnation in a telephone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Lebanon, Palestine and Somalia also issued statements.