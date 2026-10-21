Cairo is prepared to help defend other Arab countries if asked, he adds, but military action would not extend beyond protection of those states or Egypt itself

Remarks come 2 days after the Egyptian parliament postponed until Oct. 26 a vote on authorization of military assistance to Saudi Arabia

CAIRO: Any military support Egypt provides to Saudi Arabia would be limited to defending the Kingdom and not involve attacks on Yemen, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Wednesday. Cairo would be prepared to help defend the territory of other Arab countries if asked to do so, he added, but reiterated that any military action would not extend beyond Egypt or a fellow Arab state whose security and stability Cairo sought to protect. El-Sisi’s remarks, in a statement delivered by presidential spokesperson Mohammed El-Shennawy, came two days after the Egyptian parliament postponed until Oct. 26 a vote on authorization of military assistance to Saudi Arabia, extending the deliberations over a possible Egyptian military role in the conflict with the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen. The proposed measures would allow El-Sisi to approve defensive assistance if requested by Riyadh. Under Egypt’s Constitution, the deployment of armed forces on combat missions abroad requires consultation with the National Defense Council and approval by a two-thirds majority in parliament. El-Sisi reaffirmed that Egypt’s commitment to Gulf security was rooted in the principle that “Arab national security is indivisible,” and stressed that the stability of Gulf states directly affected Egypt's own national security. He also reiterated Egypt’s longstanding foreign policy principles, including noninterference in the affairs of other countries, the preservation of national institutions and the rejection of engagement with armed militias. He stressed the importance of restoring stability across the Arab world, particularly in Sudan, Libya and Somalia, while reaffirming Cairo’s commitment to collective Arab security. Houthi missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia have intensified in recent weeks, including deadly strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh this month, including one on Oct. 10 that killed 13 civilians, injured 309 and disrupted air traffic. The renewed escalation has also heightened concerns over maritime security in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, a vital shipping route for international trade. During a session at the Egypt Forum 2026 on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Cairo was working with countries bordering the Red Sea to strengthen regional security through economic, logistical and developmental partnerships.