RIYADH: The Diriyah Biennale Foundation has unveiled an expanded calendar of public programs that will run throughout the year, marking a significant shift from exhibition-based programming to a continuous schedule of cultural and creative activities across Riyadh’s JAX District. Beginning in September, the initiative will feature up to eight events each month, offering opportunities for learning, dialogue and hands-on participation across a range of disciplines, from technology and environmental issues to design, publishing and culinary arts. The expanded program seeks to connect audiences with the broader creative ecosystem taking shape at JAX District, while strengthening the foundation’s role as a year-round cultural catalyst. “For the first time, our public programs extend beyond the biennale calendar into a year-round commitment,” Sybel Vazquez, director of public programs, told Arab News, referring to the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah and the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale in Riyadh. “This allows us to move from programming around individual exhibitions to building a continuous cultural rhythm, one that sustains conversations, develops communities and keeps JAX District active as a place for exchange, learning and encounter throughout the year.” The announcement comes as JAX District prepares to host several major events in the months ahead, including the Creative Summit, the PaperBack Art Book Fair and XP Music Futures. The foundation’s programming is expected to complement those gatherings by providing additional opportunities for participation and engagement. “Our year-round programs give us the opportunity to build relationships with audiences beyond the moment of a biennale,” Vazquez said. Through workshops, talks, screenings and performances, the programs will bring together artists, researchers, practitioners and members of the public, making cultural knowledge more accessible while creating opportunities to develop practical creative skills and encounter new perspectives. Vazquez added: “These programs form an integral part of the wider cultural activity across JAX District, reflecting the foundation’s commitment to fostering a creative environment where learning, practice, production, and collaboration come together throughout the year.” September will see the return of the monthly Culture on Tap series, which invites guests from diverse backgrounds to discuss a topic of their choice with a live audience in an interactive setting. The month will also feature a range of workshops, including an introduction to soldering and handmade alternative frame-making led by artist Yasmina Hilal, as well as a children’s workshop exploring the Polaroid emulsion-lift technique. October’s program coincides with the Creative Summit, scheduled to take place at JAX District from Oct. 3 to 5. Among the month’s highlights is a new edition of How We Met, a fireside chat series examining the personal and professional relationships that have shaped careers in the arts. The session will bring together Noura Al-Maashouq, director of the Saudi Museum of Contemporary Art, and Graham Southern, former post-war and contemporary art director at Christie’s. The foundation will also launch a new publication, “Thoughts for Food,” on Oct. 21. The book builds on the work of “Turuq: The Many Ways of Food,” presented during the 2025 Islamic Arts Biennale, which brought together food and culinary practitioners in Jeddah. The launch will be accompanied by a curated experience recreating The Research Room, developed by chef Nahla Tabbaa and Augustine Paredes. Publishing and print culture take center stage in November with the return of the third edition of the PaperBack Art Book Fair from Nov. 5 to 7. The month opens with an intensive four-day risograph printing course led by the experimental publishing and visual research studio Water With Water. The broader PaperBack program will include workshops and discussions focused on alternative publishing, alongside several exclusive book launches, including a new title celebrating Jeddah. Later in the month the foundation will collaborate with the Institute for Postnatural Studies to present two workshops and a public lecture examining the connections between people, technology and the environment. November will conclude with XP Music Futures at Beast House, where visitors can attend performances, listening sessions and industry-focused workshops exploring different aspects of the music sector. Vazquez said: “By creating different points of entry through talks, workshops, design, publishing and community-led programs we hope to make contemporary culture part of everyday life, and to create spaces where people feel welcome to participate, whether or not they already have a relationship with art.” As JAX District continues to evolve into one of Saudi Arabia’s leading creative destinations, the foundation’s expanded public programming reflects a broader ambition to nurture cultural participation beyond major exhibitions. By maintaining a year-round calendar of events, it aims to ensure that conversations sparked by the biennales continue long after the exhibitions close, creating lasting opportunities for learning, exchange and community building.