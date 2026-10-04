The two discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments, as well as efforts to address them

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Elkhereiji received Denmark’s newly appointed Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Merete Juhl in Riyadh on Sunday. He welcomed the ambassador and wished her success in her new duties, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X. In a separate meeting, Elkhereiji also received Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Yasunari Morino in Riyadh. The two discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments, as well as efforts to address them.