The prince was received by Turkish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Emrullah İsler and several embassy officials

RIYADH: Riyadh Region’s deputy governor, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, attended the Turkiye Embassy's National Day reception on behalf of Riyadh Region Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz. On his arrive, the prince was received by Turkish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Emrullah İsler and several embassy officials. The reception was attended by several members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency.