The bridges between Saudi Arabia and Albania have grown stronger over three decades

TIRANA: Deemah Al-Yahya, founding secretary-general of the Digital Cooperation Organization, met Turki bin Ibrahim Al-Madi, Saudi ambassador to Albania, during her recent visit to Tirana to discuss advancing digital cooperation between the Kingdom and Albania. “We discussed how the Digital Cooperation Organization can build on this momentum through cyber resilience, securing digital public services and knowledge exchange,” Al-Yahya said on X. “The bridges between Saudi Arabia and Albania have grown stronger over three decades. Today, digital cooperation is opening a new path forward. “With around $78 million in bilateral trade in 2025 and both countries accelerating their digital transformation, there is growing potential to deepen cooperation in the digital sphere,” she added. Al-Yahya also met Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.