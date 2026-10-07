Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launching the national blood donation campaign by giving blood embodies noble values and leadership by example, said senior Saudi officials. The crown prince launched the annual blood donation campaign on Tuesday, embodying a commitment to humanitarian work, promoting community health, and supporting national initiatives that aim to foster a culture of giving and volunteerism. Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel likewise donated blood as part of the national campaign, noting that the leadership’s initiatives have made blood donation a widespread social practice. The campaign, the minister wrote on X, contributes to fostering “a culture of voluntary blood donation … to meet the needs of patients and beneficiaries, and supporting the targets of Saudi Vision 2030 toward a healthier and more vibrant society.” Applauding the crown prince’s gesture, the Ministry of Interior posted on X: “Human safety is a shared responsibility, and blood donation … contributes to enhancing preparedness and saving lives.” Saudi Food and Drug Authority CEO Dr. Hisham S. Aljadhey expressed his gratitude to the crown prince for donating blood and for his continued support of the national blood donation campaign. The gesture embodies the spirit of generosity, responsibility, solidarity, and compassion that characterizes Saudi society, he added. He said the crown prince’s initiative conveys a vital national message, raising public awareness of the importance of blood donation. It represents a selfless act that helps maintain adequate blood supplies for hospitals and blood banks across the Kingdom, supporting the timely provision of healthcare to patients and others in need. He called upon members of the community to follow the example set by the leadership and take the initiative to donate blood, bringing hope to patients in urgent need. “The launch of the annual blood donation campaign underscores the priority of human health and encourages community members to donate to contribute to meeting the needs of patients across the Kingdom,” said the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre. Several ministers, governors and other senior officials joined the annual campaign and donated blood. The Eastern Health Cluster has designated four main donation sites to support the national blood donation campaign in 2026. These include the King Fahad Specialist Hospital in Dammam, Khafji General Hospital, Jubail General Hospital, and Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Hospital for Blood Diseases in Qatif, in addition to a mobile unit. The annual campaign seeks to increase donation rates in support of health-sector efforts to maintain safe, sustainable supplies that meet the needs of patients across the country. According to official figures, the Kingdom continues to make strides in promoting a culture of voluntary blood donation, with the total number of donors in 2025 exceeding 900,000.