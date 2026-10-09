The rocket launchers were used by the Houthi militia to threaten regional security.

Coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki emphasized that attacks by the Houthis on civilians will be responded to with resolve

DUBAI: Coalition forces have destroyed three Houthi rocket launch platforms, coalition official spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki posted on X on Friday. “We destroyed 3 rocket launch platforms used by the Houthi militia to threaten regional security,” he said. “Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian facilities will be met with resolve,” Al-Maliki added. Attacks by the Iran-backed Yemeni group targeting the Kingdom have escalated in recent weeks. Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority on Friday has confirmed that King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was subjected to two attacks, which resulted in the death of three individuals including a pilot. The first attack targeted airport facilities, while the second attack targeted an aircraft belonging to Saudia. Meanwhile, fighting between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces has intensified along Yemen’s western Red Sea coast recently, including areas close to the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, a key route for international shipping.