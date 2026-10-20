Later in the evening, Al-Malki reported a drone interception in the Riyadh region

RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Tuesday that it had destroyed a platform used by the Houthis to launch a ballistic missile at Riyadh earlier on in the day. In a post on X on Tuesday morning, coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said the missile had been intercepted and destroyed. The Saudi Civil Defense said on X it had lifted a security alert in Riyadh warning of a possible aerial threat. Later in the evening, Al-Malki reported a drone interception in the Riyadh region.