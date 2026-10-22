‘Powerful demonstration of mutual trust,’ Somi Arian tells Arab News

Concerned for people in a country she considers her ‘second home’

RIYADH: A British expatriate has welcomed the UK government’s support for Saudi Arabia amid the attacks from the Iran-backed Houthi militia. Britain is deploying Royal Air Force fighter jets to Saudi Arabia and extending air-to-air refueling support as the Kingdom faces continued missile and drone threats. For Somi Arian, host of Argaam’s OnPoint podcast, the announcement carries both personal and diplomatic significance. “As a British citizen who has made Saudi Arabia my second home, I feel proud and grateful to see the UK standing alongside the Kingdom,” she told Arab News recently. “It’s reassuring to know that the two countries I care deeply about are working together to protect people’s lives and safety.” Arian said the decision demonstrates that relations between Saudi Arabia and Britain extend beyond economic cooperation and commercial interests. “True partnerships reveal their strength during challenging times. The relationship between Britain and Saudi Arabia goes far beyond trade and investment,” she said. “This is a powerful demonstration of mutual trust, friendship and a shared commitment to security.” Despite the uncertainty, Arian said she remained confident in Saudi Arabia’s ability to protect its residents and maintain stability. “Naturally, the situation is concerning, particularly when you have built a life and business here. But I have tremendous confidence in Saudi Arabia’s resilience and its commitment to protecting everyone who calls the Kingdom home,” she said. “The UK’s support adds another layer of reassurance.” Arian also highlighted the wider significance of Saudi Arabia’s security for regional and international economic stability. “Saudi Arabia plays a central role in regional economic stability, global energy markets and international trade,” she said. “Supporting the Kingdom’s security is not simply about defending an ally; it’s about protecting the stability and prosperity that millions of people around the world depend upon.” For Arian, the cooperation reinforces the connection between her country and the place she now calls home. “It sends a powerful message that friendship between nations means standing together when it matters most,” she said. “For British citizens living in Saudi Arabia, it’s comforting to know that our home country recognizes the importance of protecting the place we have chosen to call home.” The military assistance comes as British authorities have also updated their travel advice for Saudi Arabia in response to the increasingly unpredictable regional security situation. In a video message on Oct. 17, British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Stephen Hitchen announced that the UK government was advising against all but essential travel to the entire Kingdom. The advisory also maintained its recommendation against all travel to areas within 10 km of the Saudi-Yemeni border. “This latest decision to extend the amber warning to the whole Kingdom reflects the increasingly unpredictable nature of attacks, interceptions and falling debris across the Kingdom,” Hitchen said. The ambassador acknowledged that the updated guidance could cause concern among British nationals living in Saudi Arabia and those planning to visit, particularly citizens intending to travel to Makkah and Madinah during the upcoming school holidays. However, he stressed that the advisory was not a request for British citizens to leave the Kingdom. “For British citizens already in the Kingdom, I want to be clear that we are not asking you to leave,” he said. Hitchen encouraged residents to assess their individual circumstances and advised those considering travel to check flight availability and insurance coverage.