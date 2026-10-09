We want to raise awareness about early detection, even if there are no symptoms, says Hyundai’s marketing manager

RIYADH: Women aged 40 and above in Saudi Arabia will have access to 600 free mammograms as part of a new initiative launched during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to encourage early detection. The screenings are being offered by Hyundai Motor Company in partnership with Saudi German Health as part of a three-month campaign titled “She Drives the World.” The initiative comes as research conducted by Hyundai and YouGov found that only 17 percent of women surveyed had undergone breast cancer screening in the previous 12 months, while 35 percent said they planned to do so. The ‘She Drives the World’ platform, under the theme ‘She Drives Today, Shapes Tomorrow,’ will continue through November and December, expanding into areas including wellbeing, balance and everyday choices. Speaking to Arab News, Shireen El-Kara, Hyundai’s marketing manager, said the initiative aims to encourage women to prioritize preventive healthcare. “We don’t want her to wait until, God forbid, something happens before she goes for a check-up,” she said. “Through this campaign, we want to raise awareness about early detection, even if there are no symptoms.” Hyundai began its women-focused initiatives in Saudi Arabia in 2018, following the decision allowing Saudi women to drive. El-Kara said the company’s first campaign was called “Welcome Her to the Driver’s Seat,” followed by annual campaigns focused on women’s empowerment and education. The company has also worked with universities and driving schools to support students and help women obtain driving licenses. But El-Kara said the company now believes the conversation should move beyond the ability to drive toward women’s wider independence and quality of life. “Sometimes — and not only Saudi women, women in general — she forgets herself,” El-Kara said. “We want to remind women that they need to take care of themselves and give themselves time. And this is not selfish. On the contrary, it makes her more productive.” The campaign’s first phase focuses on breast cancer awareness and early detection, an issue El-Kara said affects not only individual women, but also their families and communities. She added that Saudi Arabia is becoming increasingly open to conversations around topics that were previously considered more sensitive, with brands and organizations playing a role in encouraging those discussions. However, breast cancer awareness is only the beginning of the campaign. The “She Drives the World” platform, under the theme “She Drives Today, Shapes Tomorrow,” will continue through November and December, expanding into areas including wellbeing, balance and everyday choices. In November, Hyundai plans to launch “Drive to Wellness,” shifting the focus toward physical wellbeing and sports through a partnership with Forme Boutique, a women-only wellness club. The initiative will offer free weekly classes, with women able to register online and attend the sessions, alongside receiving a goodie bag. El-Kara said the different elements of the campaign are connected, bringing together physical and mental wellbeing. “Everything is connected: mental health, physical health and overall wellbeing,” she said. “When all of these areas are in balance, the risks to women’s health can be significantly reduced.” El-Kara said the initiative reflects Hyundai’s global “Progress for Humanity” vision and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 focus on people, quality of life and community participation. The campaign will also include a significant gesture for a breast cancer survivor. With the support of Hyundai’s distributors in Saudi Arabia, the company plans to give a car to one breast cancer survivor as part of the initiative. “Since the name of the campaign is ‘She Drives the World,’ we believe that when she starts a new journey, she’s going to drive the world,” El-Kara said. The campaign’s Nakheel Mall activation will continue on Oct. 8 and 9 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., where women can learn more about the initiative and register for the screening program.