JEDDAH: Breast cancer awareness is reaching far beyond hospital walls in Jeddah this October. From shopping centers and cafes to schools, hotels and running clubs, organizations across the city are weaving awareness campaigns into everyday activities, using familiar community spaces to encourage conversations about early detection and support women affected by the disease. One such effort is taking place at U Walk Jeddah, where Sale Corner is hosting a four-day lifestyle exhibition from Oct. 21-24 under the Arabic theme “Forward in Pink.” Organized by Saba Al-Amoudi Event Management, the event will donate a portion of proceeds from participating brands to the Zahra Breast Cancer Association. For organizer Saba Al-Amoudi, the aim is to use a popular retail event to reach women who may not otherwise engage with traditional health campaigns. “Success, to me, is not measured only by how many people attend an event or how much business it generates, but by the impact it leaves behind. With Sale Corner, we wanted to turn an ordinary shopping experience into an opportunity to support an extraordinary cause,” she said. “If one woman walks away reminded that early detection could save her life, then the event has already achieved something priceless. Because the most meaningful events are not simply the ones people attend, but the ones that make a difference.” The hospitality sector is also joining the campaign. The Hotel Galleria Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton, will host a Pink October awareness event on Oct. 22, bringing together healthcare providers, community organizations and corporate partners to promote awareness and encourage screening. Participants include the Ministry of Health, Jeddah Second Health Cluster, Delta Medical Laboratories and the College of Nursing at King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences. Rabie Al-Atrach, the hotel’s general manager, said businesses could play an important role in amplifying public-health messages. “Breast cancer awareness is a shared responsibility that requires continuous education, open conversations, and collective action. Early detection can make a significant difference in treatment outcomes, which is why it is essential to encourage women to prioritize regular screenings and take proactive steps toward their health,” he said. “At the hotel, we believe that our role extends beyond hospitality to making a positive contribution to the community. We are proud to collaborate with our partners on this important initiative and to support efforts that empower women with awareness, knowledge, and encouragement.” Across the city, cafes and food businesses are also incorporating Pink October themes into their products and promotions. Archi Cafe has launched a special Breast Cancer Awareness edition of its reusable coffee cup featuring pink packaging, while Namq Cafe is collaborating with Fenty Beauty. Other businesses are linking sales to charitable causes. Nawa Foods is offering a pink strawberry ice cream product for October, while coffee chain 92° has introduced its Rose Canvas drink, with some of the proceeds going to support the Zahra Association’s screening, treatment and awareness programs. Fitness groups are using a different approach, bringing awareness into public spaces through community exercise. MASAFAT Running Club is highlighting walking and running as a way to promote awareness and show solidarity with patients and survivors. “Organizing awareness-focused walking and running events is particularly important, as these initiatives bring together sports and social responsibility. They engage families and individuals while strengthening solidarity with patients and survivors,” said Khalid Yemani, the club’s executive manager. He added that such initiatives reflect the growing role of community participation in supporting public-health goals: “Cancer awareness is more than just a health message, it is a shared social responsibility that contributes to saving lives and improving quality of life. “Through the collective efforts of government institutions and community organizations, sports and awareness initiatives become powerful platforms for spreading knowledge, encouraging early detection, and fostering a culture of prevention, solidarity, and hope.” Meanwhile, schools are involving younger generations in the campaign. Jeddah Prep and Grammar School is marking Cancer Awareness Day by encouraging pupils to wear pink accessories as a symbol of solidarity, while voluntary donations will support a local charity. Activities are designed to promote awareness, empathy and understanding among students. Blooms School is also participating in Pink October initiatives, focusing on breast cancer education and the importance of early detection. Together, the initiatives reflect a growing effort to make breast cancer awareness part of everyday life, meeting people where they shop, exercise, study and socialize, rather than limiting the conversation to healthcare settings.