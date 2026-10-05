Series of educational, cultural programs exploring astronomy, space science

ALULA: The AlUla Manara team, part of the Royal Commission for AlUla, launched World Space Week activities on Monday, providing visitors with a series of educational and cultural programs exploring astronomy and space science. The program gives visitors and astronomy enthusiasts opportunities to learn about stars and celestial bodies through stargazing sessions, family activities, storytelling and observations at several locations across AlUla. The activities began with “Under the AlUla Sky” at Al-Jadidah Cinema, a session dedicated to learning about and observing the stars. On Tuesday, the “Al-Anwaa” event at Al-Joud Farm explores how previous generations used the stars to understand changing seasons and navigate their environment, highlighting the connection between astronomy and local cultural heritage. Activities continue on Wednesday and Thursday in AlUla Old Town with the “Crafts, Arts and Stories” program. Designed for children, the program will combine traditional crafts with storytelling, alongside a family-oriented stargazing experience. Several licensed companies and specialist organizations in astronomy and tourism, under the supervision of the AlUla Manara team, will also offer astronomy-focused excursions and experiences at different locations. These will include observations allowing visitors to view planets, stars and other celestial bodies. AlUla’s natural environment and clear night skies provide favorable conditions for astronomical observation. Several locations in the governorate have received official recognition from the International Dark-Sky Association, reflecting efforts to protect the night sky, reduce light pollution and support AlUla’s development as an astronomy tourism destination. Through the accompanying activities, the AlUla Manara team aims to combine scientific knowledge of astronomy with the cultural heritage associated with observing the sky and stars. The program is being held as part of World Space Week, an annual global event observed from Oct. 4-10 to raise awareness of space science and technology, and highlight their contribution to human life while encouraging interest in related scientific fields.