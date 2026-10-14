In Pakistan, Saudi Arabia’s security is often described as a “red line,” a position rooted in religious devotion, the sanctity of Islam’s holiest sites and decades of close ties. But the relationship goes far beyond faith and sentiment. The Kingdom’s stability is closely linked to Pakistan’s economic stability, the livelihoods of millions of its citizens and its wider strategic interests.

For Islamabad, threats to Riyadh are not a distant Middle Eastern concern. They carry direct economic and security consequences for Pakistan, from the earnings of its overseas workers to the financial support it receives from one of its closest partners.

Millions of Pakistanis work in Saudi Arabia and send home billions of dollars each year. Riyadh has repeatedly supported Islamabad through balance-of-payments crises, and the Kingdom is emerging as an important market for Pakistani technology companies and investors. Religious solidarity remains the emotional foundation of the relationship, but economic interdependence makes Saudi security a matter of direct national interest.

Money sent home from Riyadh, Jeddah and other Saudi cities can decide whether a family lives comfortably or slips into poverty. —Naimat Khan

Recent attacks on civilian sites, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, underscore the risks. Strikes on civilian infrastructure endanger travelers and workers, disrupt commerce and threaten the stability on which regional growth depends. Deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian objects are a violation of international law.

The implications extend to Saudi Arabia’s economic ambitions. Under Vision 2030, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to diversify the economy beyond oil, the Kingdom is establishing itself as a global destination for tourism, technology and investment. That transformation depends on stability and investor confidence. Persistent threats to airports, energy infrastructure and trade routes could raise operating costs, unsettle investors and delay major projects.

For Pakistan, one of the most immediate vulnerabilities is remittances. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the country received nearly $9.8 billion from Saudi Arabia in fiscal year 2025-26, about 23.5 percent of total remittances of $41.6 billion. The Kingdom remains Pakistan’s largest single source of remittances.

These inflows are more than a source of foreign exchange. They pay for food, health care and schooling, and help families start small businesses. At the national level, they bolster foreign-exchange reserves and ease pressure on Pakistan’s external accounts.

The impact is especially visible in regions such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where overseas employment sustains many households. In communities with few jobs, money sent home from Riyadh, Jeddah and other Saudi cities can decide whether a family lives comfortably or slips into poverty. In my home district of Dir, once among the less developed parts of the province, earnings from the Gulf have helped families invest in education, and I have seen a marked rise in schooling, particularly among girls. A prolonged period of instability that slows recruitment or weakens economic activity in the Kingdom could be felt far beyond its borders.

Saudi Arabia is also a critical financial partner. Constrained by debt repayments and limited reserves, Islamabad has repeatedly relied on Riyadh to shore up its external position. This

year, Saudi Arabia pledged an additional $3 billion in deposits with Pakistan’s central bank and extended the term of an existing $5 billion deposit.

That support provides an important cushion for an economy under constant external-financing pressure. But prolonged regional conflict could place new demands on Saudi resources and complicate its economic priorities. Pakistan has little room to absorb another external shock.

Trade and energy offer another reason for concern. Disruption in the Red Sea and around the Bab Al-Mandab Strait can push up shipping costs, insurance premiums and delivery times. For an import-dependent economy like Pakistan, higher freight costs feed into domestic prices for fuel, food and industrial raw materials, adding to inflation.

The Makkah Joint Defense Agreement, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in August, signaled a shared desire for closer coordination amid regional uncertainty. Its significance will ultimately depend on how effectively it is implemented, including the practical mechanisms for cooperation and deterrence.

For Islamabad, the challenge is to turn longstanding solidarity into effective security cooperation without being drawn into wider regional confrontations. That means actively helping to protect critical infrastructure in the Kingdom, countering threats to its security and keeping open the diplomatic channels that can help prevent escalation.

Saudi Arabia’s security is a red line for Pakistan not only because of the significance of Makkah and Madinah, but because the Kingdom’s stability is inseparable from Pakistan’s economic resilience and strategic interests. The relationship is sustained by faith and history, but its importance is also measured in jobs, remittances, financial support and shared security concerns.

Protecting it requires more than declarations of solidarity. It demands practical defense cooperation, prudent diplomacy and the recognition that the stability and prosperity of the two countries are deeply intertwined.

The author is a staff member X: @NKMalazai