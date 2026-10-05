ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistani designers now feature in the Business of Fashion’s influential global industry index, after streetwear designer Zain Ahmad joined its 2026 additions alongside existing member and luxury couturier Faraz Manan, the publication has announced.

The BoF 500 recognizes people shaping fashion through design, business and culture. Selected by the specialist publication’s editors following nominations, research and interviews, it brings emerging figures into a community alongside established industry leaders.

The Pakistani designers represent different routes to international recognition: Ahmad’s Lahore-based label Rastah incorporates traditional textile techniques into contemporary streetwear, while Manan’s bridal and formal designs have attracted customers across South Asia and the Middle East. Manan joined the index in 2024.

Rastah “has achieved profitability by leveraging traditional hand looms and block printing in streetwear inflected garments,” BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed wrote in the announcement. He said the clothing resonated with Hollywood stars and international musical artists.

Founded in 2018, Rastah has been worn by Justin Bieber, Timothée Chalamet, Zayn Malik and Barry Keoghan, according to BoF’s reporting.

The publication reported that the label generated gross revenue of $2.2 million in 2025 and became profitable that year, citing Ahmad. He said the United States was its largest overseas market and around 30 percent of customers were non-South Asian, indicating an audience extending beyond the diaspora.

Manan, founder and creative director of his namesake luxury label, has built an international clientele for clothing combining elaborate embellishment with contemporary silhouettes.

He opened a boutique in Dubai in 2015, serving both diaspora and local customers in the Middle East. His designs have also attracted top Bollywood celebrities, according to his BoF profile.

Despite its name, the BoF 500 is no longer limited to 500 people. Established in 2013, it has grown into a community of 1,713 members, with 100 additions this year across categories including designers, executives, entrepreneurs, retailers and media.

The selection considers leadership, creativity, innovation and social impact. Its significance lies in recognition by an international industry publication. It is an editorial selection rather than a numerical ranking of designers or businesses.