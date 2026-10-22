RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss for a fifth consecutive game on the cricket tour of Pakistan and elected to field Thursday against England in the ODI tri-series.

Both teams are aiming for their first win after losing to Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Sri Lanka lost by 37 runs to Pakistan in the tournament opener after looking to threaten a 300-plus target.

England fell to left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas’ brilliant six-wicket haul to lose its opener by 87 runs after cruising to 120-1 at one stage before getting bowled out for 215.

The teams have met recently, with England winning the ODI series 2-1 at home against Sri Lanka last month.

England made two changes from the team which lost the first game to Pakistan, bringing in fast bowler Josh Tongue and Liam Dawson in place of Sonny Baker and Adil Rashid.

Sri Lanka selected spinning all-rounder Dunith Wellalage to replace Sachindu Colombage.

Lahore will host the remaining four games, including the final on Oct. 31.

LINEUPS

England: Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (captain), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.